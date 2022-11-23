Kamal Haasan Gets Nostalgic After Meeting Filmmaker K Viswanath, Shares Pic

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who has been basking in the glory of his most recent box office hit film Vikram, met legendary Telugu director K Viswanath on Wednesday at his home in Hyderabad. A photo of the superstar receiving Viswanath's blessing was posted on social media.

“Met the master k.viswanath sir at his home. Lots of nostalgia and respect!!,” Kamal Haasan wrote in the caption of the photo. In the photo, Viswanath is seen seated in a wheelchair, while Kamal Hassan is seen bowing down and seeking his blessings. The heartfelt post garnered massive traction from fans who left heart emoticons in the comment section.

K Viswanath and Kamal Haasan have had a long association and have collaborated on numerous films in the capacity of director-actor as well as co-actors. The two co-starred in a few films, including Kuruthipunal, Mahanadhi, and Uttama Villain. When Viswanath directed Kamal, they produced some of their best joint works, which even went on the become iconic films. Some of Kamal and Viswanath's career-defining movies include Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and Subha Sankalpam. Kamal won the Filmfare Award for best actor for his performance in Sagara Sangamam.

K.Viswanath, also known fondly by the honorific “Kala Tapasvi”, has won several National Awards and helmed 50 films, each of which is praised for its compelling subject matter, endearing story and cultural authenticity. K. Vishwanath was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema in 2017. Back then, Kamal Haasan had put out a heartfelt tweet that summed up their relationship. “My K. Viswanath gaaru is a Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner. In his humility, he would say I am lucky'. Truth is Indians are lucky. So am I," he had posted.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan is currently filming Indian 2 with director Shankar. Legal disputes between Lyca Productions and Shankar were among the numerous controversies surrounding the movie. Red Giant Movies joined as the film's new producer earlier this year, allowing production to pick back up after a long hiatus. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres next year.

