Kamal Haasan is 'Recovering Well' and Looking Forward to Interacting With Fans, Confirms Shruti Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is recovering well from Covid-19, and looking forward to getting back in touch with his fans, his daughter and actor-singer Shruti Haasan said in a Tweet. The veteran actor had said on November 22 that he’d contracted the disease after a trip to the US. Her Tweet read, “Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health 🙏 He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !!"

What began as a cough turned out to be Covid, upon tests, he had said on Twitter. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. He requested his fans and the general public to bear in mind that the virus is still among us.

This comes two weeks after Haasan celebrated his birthday. On Haasan’s birthday eve, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Vikram’ launched its first glance. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film. Haasan also shared Vikram’s first glance on Twitter. He retweeted director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s tweet that read: “A small gift from me to you Kamal Haasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan" and wrote: “Thank you for the love, Lokesh," attaching the link of the new teaser.

The 67-year-old Haasan is currently hosting the Bigg Boss reality show, besides working on Vikram, a supposedly action flick led by ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

Meanwhile, the actor’s Makkal Needhi Maiam political party suffered a shake-up after one of his key lieutenants, a Pollachi-based businessperson Dr Mahendran, unlatched himself and joined the DMK; Since the slew of exits, Kamal’s party has steadied itself and continues to be active in the political scene, albeit in a much-reduced manner.

