Kamal Haasan Meets Puneeth Rajkumar's Family Members in Bangalore, Pays Condolences

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who is currently in Bangalore to shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram, reportedly visited late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s residence to pay a visit to his family members. He passed away in October this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The talented actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to reports, Haasan met his family members and offered his condolences. Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind was also said to be present.

Meanwhile, the title teaser of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s film Gandhada Gudi was unveiled by the makers earlier this December, almost two months after the actor passed away. The teaser was launched on the birth anniversary of the actor’s mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.

Billed as a full-length film, Gandhada Gudi is backed by the actor’s home banner PRK Productions. It features Puneeth and Amoghavarsha, who has also directed the project. The film is reportedly a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka and is set to release theatrically next year.

On the other hand, the first look of Kamal Haasan’s action thriller Vikram was released in November and garnered a whopping 10 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Vikram’s unit released the first look of the film on Saturday evening, to mark the beginning of the birthday celebrations of actor Kamal Haasan.

On the work front, Haasan is currently hosting the fifth season of the reality TV series ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ and will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

