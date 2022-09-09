Kamal Haasan Mourns Queen Elizabeth's Death, Recalls His Last Meet with Royal Highness: 'Was Saddened...'

Kamal Haasan offered his condolences to the royal family after learning about Queen Elizabeth’s death. The royal highness, who was the longest-reigning monarch of Britain, passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the royal family announced. King Charles will now take over as the King. Taking to Twitter, Kamal recalled the times he’s met the queen.

Kamal met with the Queen twice. The first being in 1997, when she was visiting India. Kamal had invited her to the inauguration of his ambitious film Marudhanayagam. The second was in 2017 when he visited Buckingham Palace. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture with the Queen and remembered her.

Advertisement

“I was saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England. She was loved not only by the British but also by the whole world. 25 years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the opening ceremony of Marudhanayakam. It was probably the only film shoot she attended," he wrote.

“I still vividly remember meeting her at the Palace 5 years ago at a cultural event in London. My deepest condolences to the people of England and the Royal Family for the loss of their beloved Queen," he added.

Marudhanayagam was one of Kamal’s biggest projects. While the Queen inaugurated the film, the film was unfortunately shelved eventually. Besides Kamal, several stars such as Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Sushmita Sen remembered her.

On late Thursday night (IST), a statement from Britain’s new King Charles III said that the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, his “beloved mother" is a “moment of greatest sadness" for him and all members of the Royal Family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," it read. Tributes from every corner of the world continue to pour in. Even several world leaders have expressed grief and called it an “irreparable loss."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here