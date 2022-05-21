Kamal Haasan Shares Details About Suriya’s character In Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s much anticipated film Vikram is in news since its Tamil trailer was released on May 15. The Tamil trailer of the movie has got a massive response from the viewers and it has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube.

Apart from Kamal Haasan two other popular actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, are playing lead roles in the movie. The Hindi trailer of the upcoming action dram was also released on May 19. Now, the enthusiasm among the fans has increased after another star’s name from the cast of the film has been revealed. Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed that actor Suriya is playing a cameo in the movie.

However, when the trailer released, Suriya’s role was not revealed, although some fans took screenshots of a particular scene in the trailer and claimed that Suriya is playing a role in the film. Suriya’s face was visible in the screengrab, so there was a doubt about the claims made by fans.

Suriya’s cameo was first reported in May when a video of Suriya and Kamal meeting on the set of a movie went gone viral on social media. The team of Vikram did not confirm it until the release of the trailer last week. Now, Kamal Haasan has opened up about Suriya’s role in Vikram.

Speaking to Film Companion at the Cannes Film Festival, Kamal Haasan when asked about Suriya’s cameo in the movie, said, “It’s no more a rumour. We had to put up our hand and admit that Suriya is playing an incredible last-minute appearance. That should take the story a little further, probably into part 3." This statement implies that the makers are not only gearing up for a sequel but a trilogy or maybe even a franchise. However, Kamal did not divulge too many details about it.

Suriya was the special guest for the premiere of the film’s soundtrack and trailer. Suriya had accepted the offer despite being asked to join the film at the last minute, according to Kamal Haasan. Vikram stars Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das, among others, in important roles. The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller. The film will be released in theatres on June 3.

