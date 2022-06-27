Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram Surpasses Rs 400 Crore Mark at Box Office

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has collected over Rs 404 crore at the ticket window. Among this humongous amount, Rs 120 crore is collected from overseas. The domestic collection of Vikram is said to be around Rs 280 crores.

Another astonishing feat, which Vikram achieved, is the collection of Rs 155 crore in almost three weeks. Vikram has become the second highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time worldwide. In terms of collection, it has overtaken films like 2.0 and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Apart from this commendable achievement, another thing which made Vikram special was the return of Kamal to the big screen after 4 years. The energy Kamal has shown in action sequences at the age of 67 was applauded by many.

After a staggering collection at the box office, Vikram is now all set to entertain viewers via digital platforms. Vikram is going to premiere digitally on Disney+Hotstar from July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain and others are there in Vikram. Vikram also made headlines due to a power-packed cameo enacted by Suriya. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production house Raajkamal Films International. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score for Vikram.

