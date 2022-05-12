Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram's 1st Song Courts Controversy Over Lyrics. Full Story

Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated film Vikram is all set to release on June 3 this year. Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled the first single, Pathala Pathala, from the film. Interestingly, the song has already courted controversy over the usage of certain words that, many say, target the central government.

Many are also reading the political commentary in the song since Kamal has made his foray into politics. Kamal’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam was formed on February 21, 2018, in Madurai.

Notwithstanding the controversy, the song has garnered immense applause since its release. The foot-tapping music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Kamal’s dance form the highlights of this song. Kamal has also penned the lyrics and provided vocals along with Anirudh for this song.

Pathala Pathala has garnered more than 80 lakh views since its release. Kamal’s fans have applauded the tremendous energy he has showcased in this song at the age of 67.

Vikram has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Antony Varghese and others feature in prominent roles in the film. Suriya will also perform a cameo in Vikram. Bankrolled by Raajkamal Films International, Vikram will have a pan-India release.

The digital and satellite rights of the film were sold at a humongous Rs 112 crore. According to reports, Kamal will play the role of a retired police officer in Vikram. The police officer will handle a crucial mission.

Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist in Vikram. What we don’t know is whether Vikram is a continuation of Kamal’s 1986 release with a similar name or if it has a fresh storyline. The posters of Vikram, which revealed mug shots of Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh were appreciated by fans.

