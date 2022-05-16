Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram's Audio Launched In Chennai; Know The Five Songs

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram will hit the theatres on June 3, and the makers have started a full-fledged promotional campaign. The movie stars Kamal Hassan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers recently dropped the first song, titled Pathala Pathala, on YouTube giving us the first glimpse of Kamal Hassan dancing to catchy tunes and amazing beats.

The makers released the entire album across all platforms on Sunday. The album consists of five songs namely - Pathala Pathala (lyricised and sung by Kamal Hassan), Vikram (Title Track, lyricised by Vishnu Edavan and sung by Anirudh Ravichander), Wasted (written by Heisenberg and sung by Anirudh Ravichander), Porkanda Singam (written by Vishnu Edavan and sung by Ravi G) and Once Upon A Time (written by Heisenberg and sung by Anirudh Ravichander). The song Pathala Pathala crossed 2 crore views in 2 days and currently sits at 2 crores and 30 lakh views.

The trailer and audio launch event for the movie were held at the Chennai Nehru Stadium with many stars and directors attending the event. Pa. Ranjith was also one of the esteemed guests to have been invited and he announced a new project that is in the works with Kamal Hassan in the lead role.

While the movie is already star studded with three huge names of the South Indian Film Industry, a video showing Suriya on the sets of Vikram had also gone viral leading to director Lokesh announcing a cameo by the actor in the movie.

The movie trailer has already crossed 1 crore views even before touching the 24-hour mark. The numbers indicate that the movie might earn well in its opening weekend.

