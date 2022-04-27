Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram’s Trailer To Premiere At Cannes Film Festival On May 18

South superstar Kamal Haasan is known to introduce new promotional methods and various other technicalities to Indian cinema. The actor continues to do the same as the trailer of his upcoming project will be released at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18. It will be the first Indian film to have its trailer premiered at the global film festival. Kamal Haasan joined hands with the young and talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj, for his upcoming film, Vikram. The union of the two has increased the expectation of the film and they have already impressed fans with the title teaser. And now, the trailer of the film is expected to leave fans stunned.

Vikram is slated to release on June 3, and the makers have already planned some extensive promotions to make the film reach as many people as possible. Releasing the trailer at the Cannes Film Festival is the first step toward it. And that’s not it. The makers have also planned to launch Vikram NFTs on May 18 at the global film festival, in the presence of the global film fraternity. This Kamal Haasan-starrer is again the first Indian film to get NFTs. The film will be available for land sale in Chennai and Mumbai post the launch.

The official handle of Raaj Kamal Films International had shared the news. “Glad to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs and Trailer at Cannes Film festival in association with Vistaverse and Lotus Meta Entertainment," the tweet read.

But Kamal Haasan and Lokesh are not stopping here. Fans should just buckle up as many more surprises are loading from Vikram’s team. With this promotional strategy, Kamal Haasan has once again proven that he is a pioneer of Indian cinema, and one can never predict his next move.

Reported to be a cop action drama, Vikram features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Narain in pivotal roles. The film is expected to have a pan-Indian release.

