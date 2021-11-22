Kamal Haasan Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Returning from US Trip, 'Isolated' in Hospital

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Haasan informed fans and followers about the same on Twitter. Haasan revealed that he developed a “slight cough" after returning from his US trip. He later got himself tested for Covid and the result came out positive.

Haasan has isolated himself in a hospital and asked everyone to take care of themselves as “the pandemic is not over yet." Haasan’s fans flooded his post with “get well soon" messages. Some even wondered who would host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 now that Haasan has been admitted to the hospital.

Advertisement

This comes two weeks after Haasan celebrated his birthday. On Haasan’s birthday eve, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Vikram’ launched its first glance. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film. Haasan also shared ‘Vikram’ first glance on Twitter. He retweeted director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s tweet that read: “A small gift from me to you Kamal Haasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan" and wrote: “Thank you for the love, Lokesh," attaching the link of the new teaser.

Vikram is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the stunts have been choreographed by Anbariv.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.