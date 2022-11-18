Kamal Haasan To Join Hands With Vikram Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi For H Vinoth’s Next?

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi are two of the most celebrated names in Kollywood. The actor-duo recently bowled audiences over with their exemplary performances in the blockbuster film Vikram. Although Kamal and Vijay were at loggerheads in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, fans loved to watch them share screen space in the film. After starring in Vikram together, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to reportedly reunite for an untitled film, directed by H Vinoth.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, producer Udhayanidhi Stalin recently confirmed that Kamal Haasan will be joining hands with director H Vinoth for the actor’s 233rd project. The upcoming flick is tentatively titled KH233. If sources are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi has also been onboarded to essay a pivotal character in the venture.

It was also reported that during one media interaction, Udhayanidhi asserted that KH233 will go on floors in early 2023. Although the producer is not a part of the movie, Kamal Haasan will be producing KH233 under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. This Kamal Haasan- and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is touted to be a political thriller.

To add further seriousness to the yet-to-be-confirmed news, Ramesh Bala shared the announcement about the project on Twitter. “After Thunivu, Dir H Vinoth will be directing Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan next… Vijay Sethupathi will also be part of the cast…" read his tweet. However, neither the director nor the actors have officially spoken about KH233.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is on a roll lately. He has reportedly signed multiple films. The Vishwaroopam actor recently joined hands with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for KH234. Going by the reports, KH234 is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024. Besides KH234, Kamal Haasan is also busy shooting for Indian 2. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nedumudi Venu, among others.

