Kamal Haasan To Play Villain In NTR31? Fans Delighted

The first poster of NTR Jr’s 31st film was released on May 19 and he looked every inch ferocious in it. Besides the poster, what made NTR31 talk of the town was the rumour that Kamal Haasan would also feature in it. Rumours are rife that Kamal will play the villain in NTR 31.

According to reports, NTR 31 director Prashanth Neel decided to cast Haasan as a villain after seeing his rugged look in Vikram’s trailer. Based on the trailer, Prashanth decided that Haasan was fit for the villain’s character in NTR 31. Reportedly, Kamal has also given his go ahead to NTR 31, saying that he loved the story.

As of now, there is no official confirmation, but Kamal’s fans are excited and can’t wait to watch NTR Jr and Kamal Haasan on screen.

Advertisement

NTR 31 is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. NTR 31 will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film is expected to release in 2023. Other details related to NTR 31 are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, there are high expectations of Prashanth after the gargantuan success of his directorial K.G.F: Chapter 2. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, K.G.F: Chapter 2 has garnered a massive collection of Rs 1227.68 crore.

Apart from brilliant performances by Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others, dialogues, and action sequences were appreciated the most. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for K.G.F: Chapter 2. Bhuvan Gowda was in charge of the cinematography. Ujwal Kulkarni handled the editing.

Not to forget, NTR Jr’s last outing RRR was no less when it comes to churning out collections. The film was a massive hit and the fans have high expectations of the actor’s next films as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.