Kamal Haasan to Produce Udhayanidhi Stalin's Next, Latter to Essay the Lead Role; Details Inside

On Wednesday afternoon, superstar Kamal Haasan took to social media to officially announce his next project in collaboration with Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Vikram fame is now gearing up to produce a film that will feature Stalin in the lead role. The announcement was reportedly made on Monday during an event that celebrated the production house Red Giant Movies’ 15 years in cinema.

A day after the event, it was actor Udhayanidhi Stalin who posted the news on Twitter. Now, Kamal Haasan has joined the bandwagon. Sharing warm greetings to Stalin, Haasan recalled the dynamic and historic journey of Red Giant Movies. He tweeted, “History of the day, let's recall it again! Greetings brother Udhyanidhi Stalin.” Kamal Haasan will present the forthcoming project under his Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Red Giant Movies. Take a look at the announcement below:

The announcement was made alongside a motion video that features the names of all the creators of the movie against the backdrop of an eerie sound. It appears that the 54th production will be accentuated with hints of thriller added to it.

Previously, Udhayanidhi Stalin shared the same video and wrote, “To celebrate 15 years of Red Giant Movies’ cinematic journey, we honoured our collaborators at an event held in Chennai yesterday. Thank you Kamal Haasan and Raaj Kamal Films International for giving me the proud opportunity to be the protagonist of the next film.” Check it out here:

On the professional front, Stalin was last seen essaying the role of an upright police officer in the Tamil political drama Nenjuku Needhi. Notably, this project was a remake of the hit Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15. Stalin is next gearing up to star alongside Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in Mari Selvaraj-directed Maamannan.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan last featured in the blockbuster hit Vikram along with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The highly-anticipated actioner hit the box in the month of June and became a massive success at the ticket windows.

