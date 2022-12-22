Home » News » Movies » Kamal Haasan To Quit Bigg Boss Tamil To Concentrate On His Acting Career? Know Here

Kamal Haasan To Quit Bigg Boss Tamil To Concentrate On His Acting Career? Know Here

Kamal Haasan might not continue as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, in its seventh season. As per the reports, the legend is planning to quit the reality show.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 14:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Kamal Haasan is reportedly quitting Bigg Boss Tamil
Kamal Haasan is reportedly quitting Bigg Boss Tamil

Several media reports suggest that actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, now intends to leave the show. As per the latest updates, Kamal Haasan is likely to officially announce his decision of stepping down from hosting BB Tamil after the grand finale, which is set to air in January 2023. Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan is not interested in continuing with the show, despite the fact that the producers have offered him a huge increment for the seventh season.

What exactly compelled Kamal Haasan's decision?

Advertisement

According to reports, the legendary actor wants to end his association with Bigg Boss Tamil because the role of the host is becoming too monotonous for him. The recent season’s low TRP has also disappointed Kamal Haasan. As a result, the actor wishes to devote his time to his acting career and focus on his forthcoming projects.

The actor recently made a comeback in the film industry with the blockbuster Vikram. Kamal who had been away from the big screens to concentrate on his political career, is now back in action, with some very promising projects.

RELATED NEWS

He is presently shooting for Indian 2, the widely anticipated sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian. In the S Shankar-directed film, he plays both freedom fighter Senapathi and his father. The teaser for Indian 2 is expected to come out on New Year's Eve.

For his 234th movie, Kamal Haasan will collaborate with veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film, tentatively titled KH 234, is set to begin with fieldwork by the second half of next year. Afterwards, he will work with Lokesh Kanagaraj again on Vikram 2. There is a possibility that the actor for his upcoming films might collaborate with young filmmakers H Vinoth and Mahesh Narayanan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 13:52 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 14:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+32PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan Bring Star Power To Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

+12PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn With Sultry Mirror Selfie, Check Out The Diva Slay The Selfie Game In These Pictures