Kamal Haasan Turns 68: Latest and Upcoming Movies of Ulaganayagan, the Universal Hero

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAMAL HAASAN: Kamal Haasan is one of the renowned actors in the Indian movie industry. In the span of his six-decade-long career, the actor has gained immense popularity and global fame due to his stellar performances in movies like Dasavatharam, Indian and Chachi 420.

Many film critics and movie-goers believe that the turning point in Haasan’s career was the 80s, especially with his Hindi debut in Ek Duje Ke Liye. The actor has since then starred in over 200 movies, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada films.

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, here’s a look at his latest and upcoming movies:

Vikram

Vikram is a 2022 action-thriller where Kamal Haasan plays the titular role, an agent who is on a mission to end the case behind his cop son’s murder by the henchmen of a drug mafia. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Vishwaroopam 2 (2018)

The movie is a sequel to Vishwaroopam and is directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie also stars Shekhar Kapur, and Rahul Bose. Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri (played by Kamal Haasan) of RAW stops a terrorist attack in New York. Now, he must navigate through more traps to prevent a newly hatched scheme.

Indian 2 (upcoming)

A sequel to his 1996 film of the same name, Indian 2 is Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie directed by S. Shankar. The film will star Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The movie is about eliminating corruption and exposing corrupt politicians.

Sabaash Naidu (upcoming)

This is another upcoming film of Kamal Haasan. He co-stars with his daughter Shruti in this film, which is produced by the actor.

Thevar Magan 2 (upcoming)

Directed by Mahesh Narayana, Thevar Magan 2 is a sequel to the 1992 Tamil action movie Thevar Magan. The movie will star Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The release date has not been announced yet.

