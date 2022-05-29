Kamal Haasan, Vikram Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Meet Rajinikanth Ahead of Film's Release, See Pics

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who is awaiting the release of his film Vikram, visited legendary actor Rajinikanth at his residence with his film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latter took to his official Twitter handle to share a photo of the two megastars posing. In another photo, Lokesh is seen giving Rajinikanth bouquets of flowers. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir! @rajinikanth Sir! What a friendship! inspiring Love you Sir’s❤️❤️❤️."

Fans were elated to see the two legendary actors together and took to the comment section to shower love on them. One of them wrote, “That’s aandavar ❤.. What ever comment’s, negativity, fan fight, in social media, They both always proves again & again they have long lasting friendship and bonding. ❤"

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have worked in almost 16 films together. Their last film together was Geraftaar, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Haasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor, who attended a press conference in Delhi recently, claimed that he is more excited about the film than even the audience.

Kamal Haasan compared working with Faasil and Sethupathi to a ‘good meal, which is best shared. Answering a question asked by News18, Haasan said, “My guru K Balachander told me how to enjoy sharing screen space and not to steal the show. So, I thoroughly enjoyed working with both of them. Both of them were my admirers, so it felt like a felicitation."

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will be seen in Nelson’s upcoming film which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan.

