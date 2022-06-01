'Kamal Haasan Was The First Pan-India Star': Venkatesh During Vikram Promotions

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is just a couple of days away from its scheduled release, and the promotions are in full swing. On May 31, the latest Telugu pre-release ceremony of the film was held at the Shilpakalavedi, Hyderabad. Superstar Venkatesh appeared as the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh expressed his emotions for the megastar Kamal Haasan. He said, “Now people are making a trend about the Pan Indian celebrities but Kamal Haasan was the first Pan India Star. His work history is like a guide for every single actor in the industry. He always took a step ahead in experimenting with his characters. Films like Dasavatharam have been made by none other than Kamal Haasan."

He further added, “I have learned a lot from Kamal Haasan as an actor. He is my inspiration as an actor."

Along with Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial film also stars Sathyaraj, Lizzy, Ambika, Dimple Kapadia, Janakaraj, and Manorama.

According to sources, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Mahesh Babu may soon work together. Kanagaraj, who is visiting Hyderabad for the promotion of Vikram, had an hour-long conversation with the Telugu superstar.

And this conversation has led to speculation about their likely collaboration on a project. If everything falls into place, the fans may see Mahesh Babu playing the lead in a film directed by Kanagaraj. If it happens, the collaboration could be a new beginning for the Kaithi director, who is yet to make his debut in the Telugu industry.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay will again work together in the much-awaited film, Thalapathy 67. The last collaboration between Lokesh and Vijay, Master, was a blockbuster. The film, which was released in January 2021, also featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

