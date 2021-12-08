Kamal Haasan, Yami Gautam and Other Film Stars Condole Death of CDS Bipin Rawat

The Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said. Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force tweeted: “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident." Following this unfortunate incident, celebrities from the Indian film industry took to their social media handles to pay tributes and express condolences.

Popular actor Kamal Haasan expressed condolences on the demise of Rawat and wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh wrote, “Distraught at how the horrible plane crash in Tamil Nadu unfolded. My heartfelt condolences to the brave families of our men in uniforms. Sending prayers & strength to the families of CDS Bipin Rawat Ji & all the Jawans who were onboard.

Jai Hind! "

Yami Gautam Dhar, too, expressed her grief.

Thirteen of the 14 occupants of the IAF helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu were killed, one male survivor has been found during the rescue operation, Nilgiris Collector said. Meanwhile, the last rites of General Rawat will be performed in New Delhi.

