Shooting For Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Resume Soon, Confirms Udhayanidhi Stalin

After the phenomenal success of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, the Kamal Haasan fans are ecstatic. The film is performing well in all southern states, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As if that wasn’t enough, Ulaganayagan supporters now have another reason to rejoice.

Haasan’s most-anticipated Indian 2 is now scheduled to resume shooting after an almost two-year hiatus. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has acquired the theatrical rights to Vikram, has stated that production on the much-anticipated magnum opus Indian 2 will start in the coming months. He provided an update on the film’s status at the Don success meet.

The filming of Haasan’s Indian 2 with filmmaker Shankar was halted in 2020 due to a crane mishap. Since then, the film has encountered monetary complexities, and the Covid-19 pandemic too became an obstacle in its progress.

However, the remaining elements of the huge budget picture are anticipated to begin shooting soon. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar will all play important parts in the film backed by Lyka Productions.

Notably, a few weeks ago Haasan also confirmed that his next with Shankar has “not been shelved". In an interaction with the press, the actor stated, “Nearly 60% of the shoot has been completed." He further said, “We are finding ways to resolve the conflicts surrounding our film."

According to reports, filmmaker Shankar plans to continue working on Indian 2 after wrapping the production on RC 15, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame wrote the screenplay for the next political drama.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander is in command to craft the music for Indian 2, which is billed as a political thriller. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, starring Haasan as an elderly freedom fighter. The ambitious project was unveiled during the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017.

