Kamal Haasan’s Nizhal Nijamakirathu Completes 45 Years

It has been 45 years since the 1978 Tamil drama Nizhal Nijamakirathu was released. Directed by K Balachander, the movie starred Kamal Haasan, Shobha, Sarath Babu and Sumithra among others.

Kamal Haasan played the role of a smart, young man named Sanjeevi, in the film. He visits his friend Venkatachalam, which has been played by Sarath Babu. At Venkatachalam’s home, there lives a beautiful maid Thilagam (Shobha) and another servant named Kasi.

Enchanted by Thilagam’s beauty, Venkatachalam fails to resist himself from seducing her. Later, Thilagam gets pregnant but Venkatachalam refuses to tie the knot with her. Meanwhile, Sanjeevi falls for Venkatachalam’s sister Sumithra, who had been rejected by a man some years ago and since turned into a feminist.

Apparently, even Kasi develops feelings for Thilagam and claims that Sanjeevi was the baby’s father. Although, this infuriates Sanjeevi, he sends Thilagam to live with Kasi till she delivers the baby. But soon, society starts to enquire about a pregnant lady’s presence at Kasi’s home.

To save Thilagam from disgrace, Kasi tells his community that she was his wife. He looks after Thilagam throughout the pregnancy while sheltering her in his home.

But Venkatachalam’s sister Indumathi soon finds out the truth about his brother’s act. She learns that he was the father of Thilagam’s baby and that Sanjeevi was innocent. Enraged by this, Indumathi asks Venkatachalam to marry Thilagam.

Venkatachalam then even agrees to marry Thilagam but faces rejection from her side this time. She claims that Venkatachalam was nowhere to be seen when she was carrying his baby and had now showed up after being persuaded by his sister.

The film ends on a happy note as Thilagam considers Kasi as the right fit for her and decided to marry him. But Venkatachalam does not approve of this and fires both of them. This is when Sanjeevi steps in to help the duo and even provides Kasi with a job.

