Kamal Haasan’s Record-Breaking Films, Deets Inside

Kamal Haasan is one of the most prominent actors of all time. The versatile actor has given multiple superhit films in several languages. Today, let’s take a look at some of his movies that ran for 25 weeks in Bengaluru and had set a Silver Jubilee record.

In 1978, Maro Charitra, directed by K Balachander starred Kamal Haasan, Saritha, and Madhavi. The film was released in Telugu, in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and became a huge success. The film ran for more than 500 days at Sapphire Theater in Chennai and achieved a record of 693 days at Kalpana Theatre, Bengaluru. No Tamil actor has been able to break this record so far.

Sigappu Rojakkal, which was released in 1978 was a huge hit — not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in other states. Sridevi starred opposite Kamal Haasan in this Bharathirajaa directorial. The film came with a unique storyline, ran for 175 days in Bengaluru, and was a great hit.

Sanam Teri Kasam was released in 1982. The film, directed by Narendra Bedi and produced by Barkha Roy, also starred Reena Roy. Songs composed by RD Burman in this film became super hits. The film ran for 175 days in Bengaluru and became a huge success.

Sagara Sangamam was released in 1983, which was directed by K Viswanath and produced by Edida Nageswara Rao. The film received positive reviews and became a box office hit and set a record of 175 days.

Swathi Muthyam, starring Kamal Haasan was directed by K Viswanath and produced by Edida Nageswara Rao, released in 1986. The soundtrack and background score were composed by Ilaiyaraaja; this also ran for 175 days.

