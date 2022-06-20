Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Breaks Baahubali 2's Box Office Record in Tamil Nadu

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The action flick has grossed over Rs 360 crore at the box office. Trade analysts believe that the film will easily cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. The film has even broken the box office collection record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. While Baahubali 2 minted Rs 146 crore in Tamil Nadu, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already collected more than Rs 150 crore in the state.

Raaj Kamal Films International has produced Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Recently, the production house tweeted heart-warming pictures from the film’s success bash.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has distributed Vikram across Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi spoke at the success bash of the film and revealed that Vikram has collected Rs 75 Crore share in Tamil Nadu in its historic run at the box office.

It is worth mentioning that Vikram is breaking records in International markets as well. Reportedly, the film has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Enthiran to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in the United Kingdom. Haasan’s action flick has broken Enthiran’s 11-year-old record in just 12 days.

Vikram boasts of a talented cast, which includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod. Actor Suriya has done an impactful cameo in the film. Suriya’s role as Rolex has increased the buzz around the film on social media. The film also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie and Santhana Bharathi in supporting roles.

After the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films are getting a lot of attention. The fans of the 67-year-old actor are also eagerly waiting for his next big release. If reports are to be believed, Haasan will star in director Shankar’s Indian 2. The film will feature Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

