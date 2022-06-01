Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Collects a Staggering Rs 200 Cr in Pre-Release Business

There was a time when movies relied solely on box office collections following their theatrical run to recover costs but times have changed. Today, the pre-release business in the form of satellite and OTT streaming rights often recovers costs for the makers even before the film hits theatres.

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, which is still a few days away from release, has joined the elite club of films that have done a record pre-release business.

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram has earned over Rs 200 crore days before its release. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the OTT and satellite rights of the film in multiple languages have been sold at a record price of over Rs 200 crore.

This also makes Vikram the movie with the highest pre-release business in Kamal Haasan’s career. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be Kamal Haasan’s first release in four years. Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, is expected to be a violent action thriller.

Raaj Kamal Films International is financing the film. The supporting cast includes Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Harish Uthaman, and Arjun Das, with Suriya appearing in a cameo role.

The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Over the weekend, Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth before the release of Vikram. Director Lokesh used Twitter to share the photo and express his delight at the meeting. Lokesh thanked them both for the photo and expressed his admiration for their friendship.

Vikram, which is set to hit theatres on Friday, was intended to be finished in November. After Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus, the filming had to be postponed. For Kamal’s sake, the producers eventually agreed to shoot the entire schedule indoors in a specially designed set.

According to rumours, Lokesh will soon direct Rajinikanth in a Kamal Haasan film. For more than two years, the project has been in the news.

