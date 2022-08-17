Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Completes 75 Days In Theatres

In addition to being the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, so far, the Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil-starrer Vikram has added yet another feather in its cap. The action thriller continues to rule over the big screen despite its OTT release on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which was released in theatres on June 3, completed an astonishing 75 days at the box office recently.

On August 16, actor Vijay Sethupathi on Twitter shared the news with. The new poster of the film read – “Roaring Success." Celebrating the mammoth success of his film, Vijay captioned his tweet writing, “#75DaysofVikram."

#75DaysofVikram

Following its theatrical release, Vikram was premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. To date, the Kamal Haasan-produced film has grossed over a whopping ₹440 crores at the worldwide box office. Along with being the highest-grossing Kollywood film this year, Vikram also went on to become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is said to be the second instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after the 2019 film Kathi. Alongside Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil, the blockbuster action thriller also boasts of Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose and Suriya in supporting roles. For the unversed, Vikram is a spin-off of the 1986 eponymous film that also starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The plot of Vikram follows Agent Vikram and his black-ops squad as they embark on a mission to hunt down and eliminate a group of masked serial killers. During one of his interviews post the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan hinted at the possibility of a highly-anticipated sequel to the film. However, no official announcement about Vikram 2 has been made by the makers as of yet.

