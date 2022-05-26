Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Receives U/A Certificate; Director Kanagaraj to Play Cameo?

The much-anticipated Vikram, billed as an out-and-out actioner, starring Kamal Haasan, is slated to hit theatres on June 3. Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed the film, which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil sharing screen space in key roles and Suriya appearing in an extended cameo role.

On May 19, the team kickstarted the promotions with the release of the trailer. Now, according to the latest reports, Vikram has been issued a U/A certificate by the CBFC. Kanagaraj confirmed on Twitter that Vikram received a U/A certificate. He also revealed a new poster for the film, which features Kamal Haasan.

The film reportedly has a running time of 173 minutes. The movie is also Kamal Haasan’s first film to receive a Twitter emoji, which was enabled on May 23 with only ten days to the film’s premiere.

Meanwhile, the much talked about subject regarding the movie’s ensemble cast has lately been Suriya’s extended cameo. The crew managed to keep Suriya’s appearance in the film under wraps for a long time. However, Kanagaraj confirmed the report and then tweeted a photo of the actor with the Vikram crew during the film’s audio launch last week.

Some other reports also suggest that the film’s director, Kanagaraj, also has a brief cameo in the film. Interestingly, this is not Kanagaraj’s first film appearance. He has previously appeared in his previous directorial endeavour, the Vijay-starrer Master.

Talking about the technical crew of the film, Anirudh is in charge of the film’s music and background score. This movie marks Anirudh’s second collaboration with Kamal Haasan, following Indian 2. Pathala Pathala, written and sung by Ulaganayagan, has already become one of YouTube’s most viewed songs. Cinematography for the film is credited to Girish Gangadharan, while editing is done by Philomin Raj.

Disney + Hotstar has bought the digital rights to Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film Vikram, while Star Vijay has secured the satellite rights. Other than that, Vikram NFTs were also introduced recently, during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

