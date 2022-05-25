Kamal Haasan's Vikram Registers Over 2 Million Interests On Book My Show

Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated film Vikram will be in cinemas from June 3 in India and at 6.30 pm on June 2 in the USA. Now, the film is getting a very good response on the online ticket booking platform, Book My Show. The movie is creating a sensation by creating an interest of over 2 million. The film is expecting a huge audience on the national level.

On May 15, its Tamil trailer was released and it got a massive response from the viewers. The trailer registered 28 million views on YouTube in no time. After watching the trailer, it seems that the actor will be seen as a Raw agent in this movie.

When asked about Suriya’s participation in the film, Kamal Haasan told Film Companion at the Cannes Film Festival, “It’s no longer a rumour. We have to agree that Suriya is pulling off a fantastic last-minute appearance. That should take the tale a step forward, most likely into Part 3."

This comment suggests that the filmmakers are planning not just a sequel, but a trilogy or possibly a franchise. Kamal, on the other hand, did not go into great depth about it.

Apart from this, the actor recently appeared at the Cannes film festival in a bottle-green suit by the Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. He looked absolutely Hot in the whole fit. There was a heavily embellished design at the collar of the blazer which was the highlight of the fit. The actor was styled by Amritha Ram.

On May 20, the actor posted a few pictures on his Twitter handle with the caption, “My little place under the sun in a tiny world called cinema."

The actor is about to touch his 70s, and yet, he never fails to impress the audience with his style. Fans went gaga over his pictures and within just a few hours his tweet received around 20,000 likes and more than 2,000 people have already retweeted it.

