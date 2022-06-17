Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Showing No Signs of Slowing Down at Box Office; Check Collections

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The action flick has turned out to be the most successful film of Haasan’s glittering career. Vikram has got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Trade analysts have marvelled over the tremendous response the film is getting even on weekdays. Reportedly, Vikram minted a decent Rs 15 crore on its 12th day, Tuesday. The overall collection of the film now stands close to Rs 335 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame and the film will soon enter the coveted Rs 350 crore club. It is worth noting that Vikram is doing phenomenally well even in international markets.

Vikram has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Enthiran to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in the UK. The film has broken Enthiran’s 11-year-old record in just 12 days. Vikram features an exceptional cast, which includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod. Actor Suriya has done an impactful cameo role in Vikram and this has only increased the buzz around the film.

Vikram has an engrossing premise and features Kamal Haasan doing high-octane action scenes with aplomb. Interestingly, Vikram features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally essayed in the 1986 film of the same name. Haasan is playing the role of a former agent of the elite Black Squad, who used to work for the Indian government.

Vikram has been bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International and its music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

After the success of Vikram, fans of Kamal Haasan are looking forward to his next film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

