Kamal Hassan To Produce His Next Film With Simbu in The Lead Role

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Hassan, who has received a lot of praise and appreciation for his multi-starrer film Vikram, is now gearing up for his next project. It has been reported that the 67-year-old has joined hands with popular Tamil actor Simbu for his next film.

Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, has attained fame for featuring in several noteworthy films like Maanaadu, Eeswaran and Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven to name a few. Fans are anticipating that the collaboration between the two great actors would result in a blockbuster.

Speculations are rife that Kamal Haasan will be producing the upcoming project. He has produced many blockbuster films earlier under his banner Rajkamal Films International. A few reports also confirmed that Simbu has agreed to be a part of the project.

Advertisement

The title of the film has not been decided yet and other details about the film are not known. There is no information regarding the name of the director and the date of filming. Although no official announcement has been made as of now, it is expected to be officially announced soon.

Speaking of Kamal Haasan, he is currently busy shooting for his action drama Indian 2. Helmed by S Shankar, Indian 2 consists of a stellar cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Guru Somasundaram to name a few. Indian 2 is slated to be released by this year.

On the other hand, Simbu is presently working on Obeli N Krishna’s Pathu Thala. starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Joe Malloori and Gautham Karthik the film is expected to hit the silver screens on December 14. Apart from Pathu Thala, Simbu has also announced the wrap-up of his action-drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. It will premiere on September 15.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here