Kamal R Khan Gets Bail in Molestation Case, to Remain in Jail For Old Tweets

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been granted bail by a Mumbai court in a 2021 molestation case filed at the Versova police station. However, he will remain in jail as he is undergoing 14-day judicial custody for his defamatory tweets against Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in 2020.

The molestation case was filed at the Versova police station in June 2021 under section 354A (Sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC after receiving a complaint from an actress. The 27-year-old actress alleged that KRK called her to his Versova bungalow on the pretext of offering her a film. In her FIR, she claimed that KRK tried to touch her inappropriately.

Khan’s lawyers, Ashok Sarogi and Jai Yadav, argued before the Bandra Magistrate court that the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the complainant did not match the alleged incident of molestation. The advocates claimed that the FIR was filed 18 months after the alleged incident took place and the charges against their client under IPC are bailable. After hearing Khan’s lawyers, the court accepted the bail plea.

Advertisement

Top sohwsha video

Meanwhile, KRK is undergoing 14-day judicial custody as his bail plea related to his 2020 derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma is pending with the Borivali Magistrate Court. KRK was arrested at the Mumbai airport on August 30.

According to police, the remarks made by KRK in 2020 were communal in nature, reported PTI. Hence, he was booked under Sections 153 and 500 of IPC for inciting riots through provocation and defamation. Later, another charge under the Information Technology Act was added to the FIR.

Advertisement

Recently, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha came in support of Kamal Rashid Khan. He called KRK a victim of conspiracy. The veteran actor also appreciated KRK by stating that his asset is his confidence as he speaks without fear.

KRK is known for his blunt remarks towards Bollywood personalities. He often receives a lot of flak on social media for his derogatory remarks on celebrities and films.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here