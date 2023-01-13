Kamali Fame Ankietha Madhusudhan Gives Fans Sneak Peek Into Her Maldives Vacation

Ankietha Madhusudhan is a well-known face in the Kannada television industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the popular soap opera Kamali on Zee Kannada. The show starred Amulya Omkar and Niranjan in lead roles, while Ankietha played the supporting role of Ningi in Kamali. The actress cultivated a sizeable fan following with her stint on the Kannada show. She often shares her whereabouts with fans on social media to stay connected with them. Currently, the actress is on a vacation in the Maldives. And, she has now posted a string of photos from her luxurious trip on Instagram.

In the first photo, Ankietha is seen rocking a three-piece set. She wore a beige knitted bralette with a pair of shorts and a matching shrug. The Kamali star completed her look with a hat as she posed for the camera near a swimming pool. In another snap, Ankietha donned a red bikini as she took a stroll on the seashore. In the last picture, the actress was captured enjoying her breakfast in the pool. She wore a black swimsuit, with her hair open, as she relished the breakfast.

Along with posting the pictures on Instagram, she captioned her post, “Maldives memories."

Check out Ankietha Madhusudhan’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing her photos, one of the social media users commented, “Looking gorgeous." Another gushed, “Super," while many others poured fire emojis in the comments box of her post.

Before kickstarting her acting career, Ankietah Madhusudhan had won the Miss Karnataka title in 2017. She got married to Suhas last year in December. Her marriage was a grand affair, attended by their families and close friends. Suhas is originally from Bangalore and is a wildlife and environmental photographer. He currently resides in Canada.

