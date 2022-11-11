Kamblihula Garners Attention After A Week Of Its Release; Know More

Kamblihula, which was released on November 4, was not showing results at the box office initially. Fans were anticipating that Kantara hogging the limelight was the reason. Now, since the film has already done so much business at the box office, Kamblihula is garnering attention among the audience and Sandalwood celebrities after a week of its release.

Several celebrities, including producer Rockline Venkatesh, actors Abishek Ambareesh, Pramod, Sathish Ninasam and director Mahesh Kumar, have expressed their support. The responses to the teenage romance, set in Malenadu and starring Anjan Nagendra and Ashwitha Hegde, have been positive. It has been hailed as a genuine attempt by debutant director Naveen Sreenivas. Direction and story for Kamblihula — which also stars Rohit Kumar, Deepak Rai Panaji, and Sandhya Ninasam, among others — has been done by Navan Sreenivas.

The film’s story revolves around flashbacks and focuses on the young Nataraja’s varied vibrant encounters with love, life and everything in between. Nataraja, who is unwilling to remain a civil engineer in his hometown, aspires to be a filmmaker one day but spends most of his time with his friends.

Advertisement

Things take a sharp turn when he falls for the local tea vendor’s daughter, Swati, and cultural differences (she is Malayali), as well as Nataraj’s lack of financial means, threaten to separate the lovers. Can Nataraj overcome life’s many obstacles to pursue his one true passion and marry Swati? For the answers, one needs to watch the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here