Kamya Panjabi Misplaces Envelope with 1 Lakh While Enjoying Paanipuris: ‘Was Stressed, Kept Hoping…’

Kamya Panjabi was in Indore recently, and like most people who visit the place, she could not help herself but gorge on some street-side food. The actress had spotted a paani puri stall, and immediately was engrossed in having the savoury water-filled balls. However, such was the taste of it that the actress forgot an envelope at the stall itself. This was no ordinary envelope, it had one lakh rupees inside it. And Kamya herself has revealed what had happened next.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, she revealed, “I was in Indore on Sunday for an event. On my way back, my friend producer Santosh Gupta told me that there was a place where a guy sells amazing pani puri. Indore being famous for its chaat, I couldn’t control my urge and decided to try it out. I had an envelope with me which had 1 lakh cash in it. So, I kept it aside on a table in his shop while I was eating. I got so engrossed eating it and taking pictures of the place that I left the envelope there."

What happened next? Kamya said, “My friend rushed to the place. I was stressed and kept hoping that I would get it back. I kept thinking to myself that if I get it back then I have to really thank my stars, because it was such a busy place. When he reached there, he found my packet at the spot where we had left it. He spoke to the pani puri stall owner Dinesh Gujjer and got it back. I was thrilled, I didn’t know to react because I was almost sure that we wouldn’t find it there. Something like this happening is so amazing and surprising. I think the people of Indore are really nice and kind."

Advertisement

Such are the incidents that reinstate our faith in humanity, isn’t it?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.