Kamya Panjabi Schools Troll Who Said She Failed to 'Save' Her First Marriage, Says Should Women Die After a Divorce?

Actress Kamya Panjabi, who got married for the second time in February last year, recently schooled a troll who commented on her divorce and second marriage. On Wednesday, she had posted a video of hers talking about women empowerment, with the hashtag ‘Main #ladkihoonladsaktihoon’. On that post, a social media comment on her marital status and said that she couldn’t even save her own marriage. She got divorced and then married the second time. The actress had a befitting reply to this comment.

She shared a post on Twitter with a screenshot of the comment and her reply to it, which read, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai… Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon."

For the uninitiated, the actress was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years before parting ways in 2013. The actress tied the knot to beau Shalabh Dang on February 10 this year. The pair is blessed with one child each from their respective previous marriages.

Earlier this year, in an interview with The Times of India, the actress opened up about her first marriage with Negi. Kamya said that it was not difficult for her to move on when her first marriage ended and that she has no qualms in admitting that.

She further said that she gave ten years of her life to Bunty and she tried everything to save it. The actress told the publication that she did not want to separate from Bunty and that is why she continued to tolerate a lot of disappointments in the relationship.

