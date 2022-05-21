Kamya Punjabi Hits Back at Swaran Ghar Actress Sangita Ghosh: ‘Mazak Toh Unka Duniya Uda Rahi Hai’

Sangita Ghosh’s Swaran Ghar had grabbed the attention of netizens recently after a scene from the serial went viral. In the scene, Sangita Ghosh’s character, Swaran gets into a life threatening situation after her dupatta is caught inside a fan. Netizens mocked how no one thought of switching off the fan, or how grids covering the fan for protection went missing so that the dupatta could actually get stuck. It took the hero to jump in and tear the scarf with his teeth to save the protagonist’s life.

Like most netizens, Kamya Punjabi also criticised the scene. Sangita Ghosh did not like it and tweeted that as a TV professional, it did not suit Kamya to criticise TV. Now, Kamya has hit back.

Talking to HT, Kamya did not mince words and said, “Who is saying TV is small? But look at the content being shown on TV. I am not degrading any actor or television, but just stating the fact that it is because of such content that people working in films and OTT don’t want to hire TV actors. Sangita needs some classes to understand what I wrote. Mazak toh unka duniya uda rahi hai. In fact, she is the one who left TV to do films."

She further continued and said, “In my entire career, I’ve never done such a scene. Whenever I felt something was missing, I’d discuss it with the team, because I’ll be the one seen on screen. I have the responsibility to not degrade the value of TV."

Kamya had earlier tweeted, “This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to films and web." To this, Sangita had written, “The one who works for TV, considers TV less than OTT and films, what should I say?"

