Kamya Punjabi Reacts to Swaran Ghar’s Logic Defying Scene: ‘This Is Why TV Content Is Looked Down Upon’

Swaran Ghar has been making some buzz for the past couple of hours, and it is not for a very good reason. The show, that features Sangita Ghosh in the lead, showed a scene where she choked on her dupatta after it got magically tangled to a table fan and she failed to take the dupatta off! It was then that Ajay Chaudhary’s character Ajit came to the rescue, and tore the dupatta with his teeth finally saving Swaran. And while this was happening, there were several spectators as well!

The scene is supposed to be super intense, but it has left netizens in splits. In fact, Kamya Punjabi too took notice of it and criticised it. Taking to Twitter, she mocked the scene and wrote, “This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to Films and web." See what she has tweeted:

Tweeps went bonkers about the scene as well. One user tweeted, “I am dead laughing." One said, “Kahan h re meri zahar ki pudiya." Another wrote, “I want to leave Planet." However, some users defended it as well. One user wrote, “Everyone is laughing after seeing dis video bt I m only who become very emotional & sad ☹️bz ase case hua tha kisi ke sath & dat person died." Here’s the tweet:

Here are some more reactions to the scene:

Well, it is not for the first time that something that completely defies logic was shown in a Hindi TV show. Audience have seen a girl tripping and falling into a suitcase, and getting stuck inside. Indian TV has also shown a mother-in-law hitting her bahu, and such was the impact that she got tangled to a curtain and was clocking from it! We hope that makers do take note of what Kamya Punjabi had to say!

