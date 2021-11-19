Kamya Punjabi Says She Agrees With Vir Das' 'Two Indias' Monologue: 'What's Wrong in That?'

Actor-comedian Vir Das found himself in hot waters after police complaints were lodged against him in both Delhi and Mumbai for “insulting" India in his video ‘I come from two Indias’. He soon issued a clarification on his social media accounts, stating that his comments weren’t intended to insult the country, and urged his followers to not fall for edited excerpts of the video going around on social media.

His controversial monologue has caused a stir on social media, with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut terming the stand-up comedian’s remarks as “soft terrorism". However, TV star Kamya Punjabi, who recently made her political debut by joining Congress, has come out in Vir Das’ support. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, Kamya has reacted to Vir’s controversial video on the sidelines of an event. Kamya said, “Yes, I agree to this. There are two sides to India. Ek side aisa hai jis par humein itna garv hota hai ki hum uske liye mar mitne ke liye tayaar hai (There is one side of India we are so proud of that we are ready to die for it). Aur ek aisa side hai jiske liye hum ummeed karte hai aur mehnat karte hai ki wo side change ho jaaye (And there is another side for which we hope and strive that it will change). So what’s wrong in that?"

Vir Das, who is in the US right now, uploaded on November 15 a six-minute video on YouTube titled I come from two Indias. It is part of his recent performance at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C.

The Mumbai-based artiste, who has also dabbled in cinema, touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.

