Kanaa Releases in China, Producer Sivakathikeyan Expresses Gratitude

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Kanaa created history when it was released in China on March 18. The critically acclaimed sports drama became the only second Tamil film to be released in China after Rajinikanth’s 2.0. Kanaa is directed by actor and lyricist turned director Arunraja Kamaraj. The film also marked Sivakarthikeyan’s debut as a producer. Sivakarthikeyan also appeared in a cameo role in the film which was first released in theatres in 2018.

Kanaa has been released in 10,000 screens across China. Sharing a video message, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his gratitude and thanked all including the Tamil movie goers for their support.

“Happy that our maiden production #Kanaa is releasing today in China. Here is a small video expressing our happiness. Thanks for your continuous support and love towards #Kanaa," wrote Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter expressing his happiness over Kanaa’s release in China.

Aishwarya tweeted, “My heart is filled with happiness for one of my favourites, #Kanaa, is releasing in a whopping 10,000 screens across China today! We are immensely grateful for all your love. Without your love, our film wouldn’t be soaring so high!."

Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the soundtrack for the film, and the cinematography is handled by Dinesh Krishnan. Kanaa was released in theatres on December 21, 2018. The film features Sathyaraj, Darshan, Ilavarasu, Ramadoss, Rama and Anthony Bharadwaj in key roles.

Kanna’s plot centres around a farmer named Murugesan (played by Sathyaraj) and his daughter Kousalya (played by Aishwarya), who aspires to become a cricketer. The film shows a father’s unconditional support to her daughter, who aspires to become a cricketer. Kousalya aka Kowsi and her father’s struggle against social biases, poverty and the system makes the film one of intriguing sports dramas.

