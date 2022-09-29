Kanche Fame Pragya Jaiswal Looks Gorgeous In Mauve Colour Silk Saree, See Pics

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is one of the known faces of the Telugu Cine Industry. She is loved by her fans for her amazing performances in many Telugu films. The actress is quite active on social media and recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed, making heads turn.

In the clicks, she looked gorgeous in a dark mauve silk saree with golden detailing. She paired it with a matching blouse. She completed her look with nude make-up, an emerald necklace, earrings, and tied her hair in a bun, and completed her look with a gajra and matching bindi.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote: “Life isn’t perfect, but your sarees can be."

Advertisement

Not just traditional wear but Pragya also aces western outfits. Just last week, the actress shared some photos in a short sleeveless lemon yellow dress. She chose minimal makeup and kept her traces open and completed her look with golden hoops. She left her fans awestruck by sharing those pictures. She captioned the post with, “When life gives you lemons."

See the pics:

Pragya made her acting debut in 2014, with the bilingual thriller movie Virattu. But she made her breakthrough with the periodic drama Kanche in 2015. She bagged the Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut South for this. Later, she acted in many popular projects like Gunturodu, Titoo MBA, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Achari America Yatra, Nakshatram, Akhanda, and many more.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

She was recently seen in the Telugu action film Son Of India, written and directed by Diamond Ratnababu and bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. The film featured Mohan Babu, Meena, and Srikanth in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here