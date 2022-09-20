Kang Tae-oh Bids Emotional Farewell As He Heads For Military Training; Reveals His Soldier Haircut

Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae-oh if off to his military training but not before sending a farewell message to his fans. The South Korean actor took to Instagram on Monday night (IST) and shared a few pictures to reveal his military-cut look along with a sweet note for his fans.

“I thank everyone for their support and abundant love. I will return bravely. See you soon," he said, sharing pictures in which he was seen wearing a green hoodie with a pair of denim pants and sporting the new look.

Also read: BTS: Kim Taehyung Confesses Being Hurt By People Who Treated Him As Asset And Not Friend

Advertisement

The actor received support from a few friends in the industry, including Itaewon Class and Yumi’s Cells star Ahn Bo-hyun. “Return safely," the actor commented. Kang Tae-oh’s Run On co-star, Girls’ Generation‘s Sooyoung also commented about his hair while bidding him farewell. “Chestnut, return well!!!" she said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Fans also wished him the best for his training. “Stay healthy, safe and happy. We always will support and love you," a fan comment read. “Stay happy and healthy!!! We are always with you!! Take care of yourself and come to us asap! Love you so much!!" added another. “Serve well our Actor-nim.. Please take care of yourself. We will patiently wait for you to return," a third comment read.

Kang Tae-oh will be enlisting for military training on September 20. His agency has planned no special events for his send-off. The actor will be receiving basic training for four weeks. Following this, the actor will serve as an active duty soldier for 18 months. It is reported that he is likely to be discharged date is March 19, 2024.

Advertisement

The South Korean actor made his acting debut in 2013 with shows such as Drama Festival – Save Wang Jo-hyeon and Miss Korea. He appeared in shows such as Second 20s, That Man Oh Soo, and Love with Flaws. However, he gained more recognition when he appeared in shows like Run On and Doom at Your Service. Kang Tae-oh became a household name after he appeared in 2022’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here