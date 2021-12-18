Kangana Challenges CMM's Order Rejecting Her Plea for Transfer of Defamation Case Filed by Javed Akhtar

>Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday moved the sessions court against a lower court’s order rejecting her application seeking transfer of the criminal defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) had dismissed her plea seeking transfer of the case from the Andheri magistrate’s court in October.

Ranaut’s review application, filed before the Borivali sessions court through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, said the CMM failed to appreciate that the magistrate had “misused" his powers to cause intentional injury to the applicant (her case). Earlier, the actor had said in her transfer petition before the CMM that she had “lost faith" in the Andheri metropolitan magistrate’s court as it indirectly “threatened" to issue a warrant if she failed to appear before it in a bailable offence. Akhtar filed the defamation complaint before the Andheri court in November 2020 over certain statements made by Ranaut during a TV interview.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar moved a plea before a court seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Kangana in a criminal defamation case filed by him against her. The application, moved by Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj, listed the number of exemptions Ranaut has sought for one reason or another since March this year.

She had last appeared before Andheri metropolitan magistrate RR Khan on September 20. “It can be clearly deciphered from the conduct of the accused that from the time of issuance of process by this court (Andheri metropolitan magistrate court) she has been deploying all possible tactics to cause inordinate delays in the matter," the application said.

It also mentioned the actor was making “false and incorrect statements" before the court. As per Akhtar’s application, Ranaut, on the last date of hearing, which was on October 21, had sought exemption claiming she was suffering from high temperature and body ache.

