Kangana Ranaut Announces Wrap on Maiden Production Venture Tiku Weds Sheru With a Heartfelt Note

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday announced the wrap of her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Kangana donned the hat of a producer for her production house Manikarnika Films and has just wrapped the shooting for the film. The ‘Queen’ actress relived the memories of the film by sharing a sweet note on social media.

The Revolver Rani star took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures to mark the occasion. She unveiled the look of Nawazuddin and Avneet from the film along with a few BTS pictures from the sets. Kangana expressed gratitude to those who were part of the film by penning down a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this …Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, fans flooded the comments section as they showered love on the film’s team. One fan wrote, “Congratulations," another wrote, “We are Waiting." There has been a lot of buzz around the movie as Kangana kept on sharing photos from the sets while interacting with the crew during the course of the filming Tiku Weds Sheru.​

On Tuesday Night, paparazzi spotted Kangana joining Nawazuddin at his housewarming party along with Avneet Kaur. The actress looked stunning in a white saree, and her pictures with the Tiku Weds Sheru stars went viral.

Helmed by Sai Kabir, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will be released on an OTT platform.

