Kangana Ranaut Appears Before Mumbai Court In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday appeared in the Andheri Suburban Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in connection with a defamation suit filed by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar against her. This was the actress’ third appearance in court since the defamation suit was filed against her in November 2020. Kangana has been pleading not guilty to the allegations against her ever since the suit was filed and she kept her ground on Monday as well.

During the hearing, the magistrate directed all the people present in the court, including the lawyers and the media, to leave the place. Even before the proceedings began, the actress’ lawyer requested that everyone present in the court be asked to leave, as the actress did not want a ‘media trial’. While Javed Akhtar’s lawyer said that Kangana had not yet admitted to the allegations, the actress also recorded her verification statement in her counter-complaint lodged against Akhtar.

Akhtar, in his complaint, accused Kangana of making defamatory statements against him in a television interview. The lyricist claimed that after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020, Kangana dragged his name in a TV interview while referring to him being part of a ‘group’ in Bollywood.

Kangana, in her complaint against Akhtar, said that after her public spat with a co-actor, the lyricist had invited her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house to supposedly act as a mediator. According to Kangana, Javed Akhtar invited her to his house with malicious intentions and he threatened and intimidated her. This ongoing dispute between Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines for a long time.

On the work front, Kangana recently suffered a debacle in the form of her recent film Dhaakad. She is now prepping for her next film Emergency, which will be her second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

