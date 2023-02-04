Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher are gearing up to enthrall the audience with their performances in Emergency. The two National Award-winning actors, who collaborated for the first time, have immense respect and admiration for each other. And that’s evident from their public statements about each other. Anupam Kher called Kangana a ‘brave girl’ in his recent post. Now the Queen actress has reacted.

On Friday, Anupam Kher had expressed his appreciation during an interview with DNA. He had stated, “I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud woman empowerment, we should definitely celebrate the success of Kangana. I think she’s one of the finest directors I have worked with, and I say this after doing 534 films."

Kangana Ranaut retweeted an excerpt of this interview with her fans on the Twitter handle with her admiration for the veteran actor. She wrote, “People talk about woman empowerment till they find an empowered woman and their egos want to crush her but a really strong and secure man will always protect a woman no matter how fierce/ empowered she is. @AnupamPKher ji thank you I always feel loved and appreciated around you."

Several fans reacted to this heartfelt gesture. One of them tweeted, “Absolutely! Empowerment should never be a threat to anyone’s ego. It takes a truly confident and secure individual to appreciate and cherish the strength and independence of a woman. Kudos to @AnupamPKher ji for fostering such a positive and uplifting relationship. 🙏" Another one wrote, “Agreed! A true mark of strength and character is in supporting and uplifting those around us, regardless of their own level of empowerment. Thank you for being a shining example of this, @AnupamPKher ji 💪 #WomenEmpowerment #StrengthInUnity."

In her first ever directorial Emergency, Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and will revolve around the 21-month Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975 across India. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be portraying political leader JP Narayan while Milind Soman will be seen as war hero Sam Manekshaw. As for Shreyas Talpade, he will be featured as the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Apart from them, Mahima Chaudhry and Satish Kaushik will also be seen in key roles. The shooting for the film began last year.

The political drama is produced under Kangana’s home production, Manikarnika Films, while it is written by Ritesh Shah, who worked with the Bollywood actress in Dhaakad. Emergency is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

