Kangana Ranaut Calls Dhaakad 'Historic Flop,' But Takes Jibe at Pathaan, Says 'SRK ji Ki 10 Saal Mein...'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has posted fresh tweets about Pathaan and this time, she has reacted to a Twitter user pointing out Dhaakad’s failure at the box office. Earlier in the day, Kangana shared a series of tweets, taking potshots at Pathaan for showing India’s “enemy nation" Pakistan, and its intelligence agency ISI in “good light". Twitter users reacted to her tweets, with one of them reminding her that her last release — Dhaakad — did not perform well last year.

The Emergency actress accepted that while Dhaakad was a ‘historic flop’, she took a new jibe at Pathaan. She said that it is Shah Rukh Khan’s first hit in the last decade. Tweeting in Hindi, she wrote, “Dhaakad was a big historic flop, when have I disagreed to it? (Pathaan) is SRK ji’s first film in a decade that has worked. We also take inspiration from him. I hope that the way India gave him a chance, I also get a chance. After all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai, Jai Shri Ram."

Advertisement

Shah Rukh’s Pathaan marked his return to the big screen after four years. The film has already collected Rs 219.6 crore gross worldwide in just two days. While Zero (2018) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) did not perform as per expectations, Raees (2017) worked well, collecting Rs 93.24 in its opening weekend. In the last decade, Shah Rukh’s biggest hits included Happy New Year (2014) and Chennai Express (2013).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kangana shared her thoughts about the reactions Pathaan has been getting and wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?"

“Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram (sic)," she added.

Advertisement

Kangana returned to Twitter last week after almost a two-year ban. Since her return, she has been actively sharing her thoughts and replying to Twitter users reacting to her tweets.

Read all the Latest Movies News here