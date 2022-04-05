Kangana Ranaut Calls Grammys ‘Local Awards’ After No Mention of Lata Mangeshkar

After the Oscars, late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s name was also absent from the “In Memoriam" segment at Grammys 2022, which was held on Sunday, April 3. The 2022 Grammys’ In Memoriam section paid tribute to Stephen Sondheim, Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker. However, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar did get a mention on the Grammys’ website, but ruling out the tribute during the ceremony has left much upset.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also expressed her disappointment over the Grammys not giving a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and went on to urge people to boycott “snooty western awards."

Advertisement

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kangana termed the Oscars and Grammys as “local awards," after they failed to pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana first said that people should ignore “snooty western awards." And in another slide, she penned a long note, expressing her disappointment over the issue. “We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international," Kangana started her note and went on to accuse Oscars and Grammys of ignoring and intentionally sidelining legendary artists because of their race or ideologies.

She further said that both Oscars and Grammys failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji, following which the Indian media should totally boycott such events, which according to the actor are local events but claim to be global awards.

Advertisement

Last month, India’s late nightingale got featured in the “In Memoriam" segment of the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA). Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 earlier this year at the age of 92.

Lata Mangeshkar was a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung numerous memorable tracks for Hindi and regional films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.