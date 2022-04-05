Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Super Star Host', Says SRK, Akshay, Priyanka and Ranveer 'Failed At Hosting'

Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp in February this year. The show has been making headlines ever since and has been getting a positive response from the audience. Amid the success of the show, Kangana took to social media ‘to stand up for herself’.

Kangana Ranaut penned a long note and talked about how several Bollywood actors have tried their hands at hosting shows in the past. However, the actress claimed that only three actors have been tagged as ‘superstar hosts’ till now - Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Kangana herself.

“Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league," she wrote.

Kangana further claimed that the ‘jealous movie mafia’ is doing all they could to discredit her hosting success. Kangana went on to say that she is proud to be the ‘only successful host’ of her generation. “I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don’t mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp," the Manikarnika actress added.

Just a few days ago, Kangana took a dig at Karan Johar after her show crossed 200M views. “As lock up hits 200M views …. Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo," she wrote.

Talking about the show Lock Upp, it streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Recently, television actress Nisha Rawal was evicted from the show while Karanvir Bohra and designer Saisha Shinde made their comeback.

