Kangana Ranaut Calls Instagram 'Dumb' Days After Calling Twitter The Best Social Media Platform

Kangana Ranaut is known for not mincing her words when it comes to expressing her opinions. With Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover in the rearview mirror, the Queen actress had conveyed her thoughts on how Twitter was certainly the best social media platform. Now, Kangana has yet again made a statement, but this time in regard to Instagram. In a new Instagram Story, Kangana called the platform ‘dumb’.

“Dumb Instagram is all about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappear next day, as if everyone is a fickle, frivolous, dumbo who doesn’t want to see what he/she wrote day before because they anyway don’t mean what they say so it rather disappears," she said.

“But what about some of us who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts, for people who care to delve into them start a dialogue or conversation, these are mini-blogs which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject and the object both," she added.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter rules back in 2021. Responding to the ban, the Gangster actress told ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. The actress is currently busy filming for her next directorial venture titled Emergency, where she will be portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister - Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

