Kangana Ranaut Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'Hot' As He Wears Sridevi's Hawa Hawai-inspired Gown

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui wearing a golden shimmery dress for a scene in Tiku Weds Sheru. In the picture, Nawazuddin stood wearing a golden gown with matching gloves and a crown. He appeared to be standing in an elaborate stage arrangement with two other men dressed in tops and tutu skirts. In another picture from the scene, Nawaz appeared to be dancing.

The Manikarnika actress, who is backing the project as a producer, shared the first picture with the caption, “So hot!" She shared the second picture with the lines, “Bijli giraane main hoon aayi," from the song Hawa Hawai. The song originally featured in Mr India and it featured Sridevi in the lead.

Advertisement

A source told Mid-Day that the look has been created for a crucial scene in the movie. “Female lead Avneet Kaur’s character is shown to be kidnapped by goons. Nawaz’s character dons this unlikely look as he sets out to give the goons a slip and save her. It took the make-up and styling team four hours to get Nawaz ready," the source told the publication.

Directed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films’s maiden digital venture. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Kangana has been sharing pictures from the film’s making for a while now. In December, she came across a camera owned by Bimal Roy and was seen posing with it on the sets of the film. “This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji," she had captioned the picture at the time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has a line of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the film Dhaakad where she plays Agent Agni in the action-thriller, which will deal with the sensitive subject of human trafficking and crimes against women. The film is scheduled to release on April 8, 2022. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.