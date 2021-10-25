Kangana Ranaut Celebrates 4th National Award Win with Parents, Posts Sweet Message on Instagram

At the 67th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on Monday, Kangana Ranaut received the Best Actress award for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. This was Kangana’s fourth National Award win - she has previously won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fashion and Best Actress Awards for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Dressed in a traditional silk saree, Kangana walked up to the stage and received her award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The actress celebrated the win with her parents, who had accompanied her for the ceremony. Posting pictures with her parents from the venue, Kangana wrote, “We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices… After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs… Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way."

The photos showed the actress posing happily with her parents, who seemed elated on the occasion. Take a look:

The actress also shared videos of the award citation and the medal in her Instagram stories. Before the ceremony, she had shared pictures of her traditional look for the event. “Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Panga(2020). I also co directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Immense gratitude for the teams of these films," she posted.

The awards were presented at the Vigyan Bhawan in the capital. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush received their awards for Best Actor for ‘Bhonsle’ and the Tamil film ‘Asuran’, respectively.

South superstar Rajinikanth received India’s highest film honour Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema. The veteran actor received a standing ovation as he was conferred the award. Rajinikanth’s family including his wife Lathaa, and daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth too were present at the event.

