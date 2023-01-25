Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Himachal Statehood Day, Shares Throwback Video Of Family Picnic; Watch

The beauty of the hills is unmatchable and Kangana Ranaut agrees with us. The serenity found in the vast landscape of Himachal is surreal and today is the perfect opportunity to appreciate it. Himachal celebrates its Statehood Day today and the actress commemorated it in her own way. She posted a blast from the past which features her enjoying quality time with her family in the mountains. Family picnics are something to look forward to and Kangana Ranaut’s picnic in the green valley is an ideal one.

The Queen actress posted a throwback reel on her Instagram where she is goofing around with her family. The children are running around her while she soaks her feet in the cool stream water. Later on, the entire family is seen munching on snacks and beverages.

The actress posted the reel and wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Himachal statehood day with this throwback video. Really a wonderland.”

Meanwhile, the week started on a good note for Kangana Ranaut. She got reinstated to the microblogging site Twitter. Informing about the same, she wrote, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here [smiley face emoji].” Her Twitter account was permanently suspended in 2021 as a result of a string of tweets she sent that violated the site's rules.

Later on, Kangana posted another tweet announcing the wrap of her upcoming film Emergency. With the announcement, she also revealed the release date of the film. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap! Emergency filming completed successfully. See you in cinemas on 20th October 2023.” Along with the tweet, she also shared a BTS video of the making of the film. Shot in various outdoor locations, the actress is seen preparing for her scenes.

In the film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut would portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman are also cast in the movie. Tejas is another project the actress has in the works. She also provided funding for the film Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

